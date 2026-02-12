How to buy Al Ahli Saudi FC 2026 tickets: Saudi Pro League prices, upcoming fixtures & more

The future is looking bright for Jeddah-based outfit Al-Ahli. The fans have been flocking to the King Abdullah Sport City Stadium, with average attendances at a 10-year high, and you could join them by booking tickets to an upcoming match today.

Known as 'Al-Malaki' (The Royal), Al Ahli is a pillar of Saudi Pro League football history. After a dominant return to the top flight recently, they are once again competing for silverware at the highest level, backed by a wall of green-and-white support.

Are Al-Ahli going to maintain their challenge for further honours this season? Let GOAL give you all the ticket information you need about purchasing Al-Ahli match tickets, including how you can buy them and how much they will cost.

Upcoming Al Ahli Saudi FC 2026 fixtures

Date Match Comeptition Tickets Feb 16, 2026 Al Ahli vs. Al Shabab AFC Champions League Elite Tickets Feb 19, 2026 Al Ahli vs. Al Najma Saudi Pro League Tickets Feb 23, 2026 Al Ahli vs. Damac Saudi Pro League Tickets Feb 26, 8 PM Al Ahli vs. Al Riyadh Saudi Pro League Tickets March 6, 2026 Al Ahli vs. Al Ittihad Saudi Pro League Tickets March 13, 2026 Al Ahli vs. Al Qadsiah Saudi Pro League Tickets March 18, 2026 Al Ahli vs. Al Hilal King's Cup (Semi Final) Tickets April 4, 2026 Al Ahli vs. Damac Saudi Pro League Tickets April 7, 2026 Al Ahli vs. Al Fayha Saudi Pro League Tickets April 11, 2026 Al Ahli vs. Al Fateh Saudi Pro League Tickets April 28, 2026 Al Ahli vs. Al Nassr Saudi Pro League Tickets

How to buy Al Ahli Saudi FC 2026 tickets?

To secure your spot at an Al Ahli home game, the primary and most reliable method is the official Saudi Pro League (SPL) ticketing platform or the club’s dedicated ticketing app, WeBook.

Tickets for Al Ahli fixtures are typically released 7 to 10 days before matchday. Because Al Ahli boasts one of the highest average attendances in the league, tickets for high-profile clashes, especially the Jeddah Derby against Al-Ittihad or matches against Al-Nassr, tend to sell out within hours of release.

While club memberships are not strictly required for general admission, Al Ahli offers 'Raqi' membership tiers that provide fans with priority booking windows, ensuring they get first pick of the best seats at the King Abdullah Sports City stadium.

For those who miss the initial release, secondary marketplaces such as Ticombo often carry inventory for sold-out matches, with prices starting as low as SAR 200 for standard league games.

How much are Al Ahli Saudi FC 2026 tickets?

Al-Ahli ticket prices vary depending on the match, seating category, and demand. Premium seating options command higher prices, while general admission tickets offer more affordable options.

General Admission: Usually ranges from SAR 30 to SAR 90 .

Usually ranges from to . Gold & Silver Categories: Premium sideline views typically cost between SAR 250 and SAR 600 .

Premium sideline views typically cost between and . VIP & VVIP Hospitality: For elite experiences, including lounge access and catering, prices can exceed SAR 1,500.

Keep tabs on the league's official site for additional ticket information, including availability and prices.

Prices may fluctuate on secondary markets like Ticombo based on demand, especially during the crucial final weeks of the season.

What to expect from Al Ahli Saudi FC 2026?

Al Ahli entered the 2025/26 season with a point to prove. As one of the founding members of the "Big Four" along with Jeddah rivals Al-Ittihad, Al-Hilal, and Al-Nassr, Al-Ahli suffered the ignominy of being relegated at the end of the 2021-22 season.

However, rather than dwelling on their downturn in fortunes, it sparked them into life. Al-Ahli would top the Saudi First Division League standings, bounce straight back to the top flight, and they've gone from strength to strength since Matthias Jaissle took over the reins in the summer of 2023.

As well as making great strides domestically, finishing 3rd and 5th in their last two SPL seasons, Al-Ahli have also exceeded expectations on the continental front. They embarked on a flawless/unbeaten AFC Champions League Elite 2024/25 campaign, which ended with a momentous 2-0 win over Kawasaki Frontale in the final, which was staged at their King Abdullah Sport City home. A delirious 58,281 crowd witnessed the Royals crowned Asian champions for the first time.

The squad is a potent mix of European pedigree and local talent. With the likes of Ivan Toney leading the line and the creative spark of Riyad Mahrez on the wing, Al Ahli plays a high-intensity, attacking brand of football that keeps the Jeddah crowd on their feet.

Defensively, the presence of Roger Ibañez and the safe hands of Edouard Mendy ensure they remain a tough nut to crack.

History of the King Abdullah Sports City

The King Abdullah Sports City, which is known as ‘The Jewel’, is a multi-use stadium and sports city located 30km north of Jeddah. It was built to provide the coastal city with a world-class football venue.

Previously, Jeddah’s clubs had been playing their home matches at the much smaller and mostly uncovered Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Stadium. The King Abdullah Sports City stadium opened in 2014 and is the second largest in Saudi Arabia after Riyadh's King Fahd Stadium, with a capacity of over 60,000. Al-Ahli shares the ground with fellow Saudi Pro League outfit Al Ittihad.

Aside from football, other prestigious entertainment and sports spectacles to have taken place at the King Abdullah Sports City include WWE's Greatest Royal Rumble in 2018, which featured the first-ever 50-man Royal Rumble match. The heavyweight boxing world title rematch between Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua, dubbed 'Rage on the Red Sea', also took place at the Jeddah venue in August 2022.

More recently, the Jeddah venue staged the 2026 Spanish Super Cup Final between Barcelona and Real Madrid (January 11).