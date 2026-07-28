Al-Khelaifi decides to take revenge on Real Madrid in his own way

The battle between Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain did not end with the Diomande deal. It opened a new chapter in the rivalry between the two clubs. After the Spanish giants snatched the Ivorian in the final moments, PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi moved quickly to respond, aiming to deal Los Blancos a painful blow by placing Manchester City star Rodri at the top of his priorities.

Last Thursday, Al-Khelaifi realised that signing Diomande had become impossible, after Real Madrid reversed the course of the deal in a short space of time, according to the Spanish newspaper "AS".

A phone call and a decisive meeting were enough to change the player's destination. His interest shifted entirely towards the Spanish giants, just as PSG had believed the deal was all but sealed.

The moment the Ivory Coast international learned of Real Madrid's interest, his desire to move to Paris waned. He rekindled his old dream of wearing the white shirt and playing alongside Kylian Mbappe, a dream he had voiced during his time at Leganes.

Al-Khelaifi orders a move for Rodri

These developments prompted the PSG president to act fast. He issued direct orders to make contact with Rodri's agent, hitting back at Real Madrid after losing out on Diomande.

This was no mere media move or attempt to pressure the various parties. It came in response to a clear wish from Al-Khelaifi, who refused to lose the Diomande deal without landing a similar blow on the Spanish club.

Rodri's reported desire to play in a Real Madrid shirt had not escaped the PSG president, nor had the huge praise the player received after being crowned best player at the World Cup. Al-Khelaifi saw the Spain captain as the perfect opportunity to respond to the Spanish giants.

Rodri's position has not changed

Despite PSG entering the negotiations, Rodri still places a return to the Spanish league at the top of his priorities.

Right now the midfielder is spending his summer holiday, awaiting clarity over his future amid ongoing uncertainty, especially with only one year remaining on his Manchester City contract.

The player continues to stress his great respect for the English club. City's new manager, Enzo Maresca, has made clear his desire to keep him, regarding him as one of the fundamental pillars of his project.

City hold firm, Real Madrid watch on

Manchester City have not budged on Rodri's future. The club insist they have received no official offer for the midfielder, and still consider him an indispensable part of the team in the coming period.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, are monitoring the situation from afar, with no change to their plans so far. Their squad list remains open until the transfer window closes.

Signing Rodri could become an option if Real Madrid's midfield sees any departure in the coming weeks. That scenario has not materialised, though. It remains only a possibility, not a confirmed step.