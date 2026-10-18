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Al Ittihad v Al-Fateh - Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport
Karim Malim
Translated by

Al-Khaleej repeat Al-Hilal's harsh scenario: Murad Batna challenges the big guns

O. Watkins
M. Batna
Al Fateh FC vs Al Khaleej
Al Fateh FC
Al Khaleej
Saudi Pro League
Al Hilal vs Al Hazem
Al Hilal
Al Hazem
England
Morocco
Saudi Arabia

An exceptional night

Al-Khaleej refused to go quietly at Al-Fateh on Sunday evening, clawing back a two-goal deficit to win 3-2 in one of the standout fixtures of the tenth round in the Saudi Roshn League. A stoppage-time winner crowned the revival and sealed one of the most notable comebacks the competition has seen.

The Opta statistics network revealed an exceptional figure for Al-Khaleej after the win at Al-Fateh: it was the third time in their history that they had won a Saudi Pro League match from two goals down.

Those first two came against Al-Taawoun in February 2016 and Al-Hilal in November 2024, both 3-2. The network noted that Al-Fateh were now the third victims of the script, in a contest that kept everyone guessing until the final moments.

"Opta" also pointed out that all three of Al-Khaleej's Saudi Pro League wins over Al-Fateh have come at their opponents' stadium. That puts them level with Al-Wehda and Damac for away wins against a single opponent. Al-Raed lead the way with four.

Mourad Batna earned his own mention, with the network highlighting his brilliance in setting up team-mate Lukas Haraslin. That takes him to four assists in the Roshn League this season, top of the competition's creators alongside Mohammed Abu Al-Shamat, Ollie Watkins and Oscar Rodriguez.


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