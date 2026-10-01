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FBL-KSA-HILAL-ITTIHADAFP
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Al-Ittihad prepare for the clash with Al-Hilal with a "top-tier" match

Al Ittihad
Al Hilal
Saudi Pro League
Saudi First Division League
Saudi Arabia

The Tigers search for top spot

Al-Ittihad have turned to the Saudi First Division League to sharpen up for their eagerly awaited Clasico against traditional rivals Al-Hilal in the Roshn League.

They visit Al-Hilal on 10 October at the Kingdom Arena in the Saudi capital Riyadh, the standout fixture of the Roshn League's eighth round.

Nine days before the Clasico, Al-Ittihad confirmed a friendly against Saudi First Division League side Al-Wehda to fine-tune their preparations for the Al-Hilal clash.

That match takes place next Saturday, a week out from the Clasico, at Al-Ittihad's stadium in the Saudi city of Jeddah.

A win would hand Al-Ittihad top spot in the Saudi League. They sit second on 17 points, a single point adrift of leaders Al-Hilal.

Only Al-Ittihad have avoided defeat so far this season in the Saudi Roshn League. Al-Hilal, by contrast, have lost once, going down 2-0 to Neom.

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