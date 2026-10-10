Al-Ittihad coach: we gave everything against Al-Hilal, but!

Jens Fissing cut a frustrated figure after Al-Ittihad's 3-2 defeat to Al-Hilal on Saturday evening in the eighth round of the Saudi Roshn League. The Dutchman insisted his players gave everything right up to the final whistle, but admitted they had to learn from their mistakes and switch focus to the next match.

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"We lost the match. We gave everything physically and in terms of intensity we fought until the end," Fissing said at the post-match press conference. He felt Al-Ittihad had worked tirelessly against strong opposition without claiming the result they wanted.

"We played against a big team. I think they have lost two matches in the last 50 matches, I don't know, and we have to develop," the Dutch coach added. "We had to beat this team, and we gave everything we had until the end, but we must learn, and we will focus on the next match."

Fissing clarifies his stance on George and praises Al-Ghamdi

Turning to his tactical calls on the foreign contingent, Fissing stressed that leaving certain players out was no slight on their quality. "George is a wonderful player and I love him, but the regulations only allow me to register 8 foreign players in each match, and all the players who took part in the fixture gave what was required of them," he explained.

Ahmed Al-Ghamdi earned glowing words from his coach after a standout display in the Clasico. Fissing rated the midfielder as the pick of the entire match. "Ahmed Al-Ghamdi played a wonderful match. In my opinion he is the best player in the match," he said.

Why was Al-Juraydan absent? Fissing clarifies his stance

On his defensive selection, Fissing pointed to Al-Juraydan's recent injury as a factor in his thinking ahead of the Al-Hilal clash. A game of this size, he reasoned, demanded the players in the best physical and technical shape.

"Throughout the recent period Al-Juraydan was injured, and a match like the one against Al-Hilal requires me to field the player who is ready, and Muhannad Al-Shanqeeti gave what was required of him," the Al-Ittihad coach said.

Defeat ended Al-Ittihad's unbeaten run in the Roshn League this season. Their tally is frozen on 17 points in second place, four behind leaders Al-Hilal. Fissing wants his players to take the lessons of the Clasico on board and bounce back quickly to stay in the title race.