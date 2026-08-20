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Al-Hilal line-up against Al-Feiha: Inzaghi picks Malcom's replacement

Al-Fayha vs Al Hilal
Al-Fayha
Al Hilal
Saudi Pro League
S. Inzaghi
Malcom
Saudi Arabia
Italy
Brazil

The Italian coach reveals his selections

Al-Hilal boss Simone Inzaghi has named his side to face Al-Feiha on Thursday evening in the second round of the Roshn Saudi Pro League. Sultan Mandash starts on the right wing, filling the gap left by the departure of Brazilian Malcom de Oliveira.

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Otherwise, Inzaghi has kept faith with the XI that started the previous match. Al-Feiha face a largely familiar Al-Hilal, with Mandash on the right in place of Malcom. It is the team's first test since the Brazilian winger's exit.

Al-Hilal's line-up against Al-Feiha was as follows:

Goalkeeper: Yassine Bounou.

Saudi Pro League
Al-Fayha crest
Al-Fayha
ALF
Al Hilal crest
Al Hilal
HIL

Defence: Motaeb Al-Harbi, Ali Lajami, Kalidou Koulibaly, Mohammed Mahzari.

Midfield: Mohammed Kanno, Ruben Neves, Sergej Savic.

Attack: Crysencio Summerville, Karim Benzema, Sultan Mandash.

The hope is that Mandash can cover Malcom's attacking output. The new winger gets his chance from the start to prove he can fill the role in the weeks ahead.

Read also: Malcom: what upsets me is the ingratitude!

Plenty of options remain on the bench as Al-Hilal chase a second straight league win, having opened their campaign by beating Al-Faisaly.

You can discuss topics and news in greater depth on the "Kooora" forums

All eyes fall on the attacking trio of Summerville, Benzema and Mandash. Al-Hilal want to keep their firepower flowing and their points ticking over, and everyone is waiting to see how the side responds to the one change forced by Malcom's departure.

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