Al-Fateh let Slami down: Moroccan coach faces the bitter truth

Al-Fateh boss Jamal Sellami admitted his side were undone by technical and mental failings after a chastening 4-0 defeat to Al-Ahli in the eighth round of the Saudi Roshn League. It was a miserable start to life with the club.

Speaking after the match, Sellami said Al-Fateh fell short across every line and warned that recovery would take serious graft. "Before anything else, I asked the players to go into the match with a fighting spirit, but many things were missing from us, and we need to make a great effort to correct the team's course on both the technical and mental levels," he explained.

Lapses in concentration dragged his players down, the Moroccan coach added, with the team shipping four goals and picking up four bookings. Most of those mistakes, he stressed, were avoidable.

Sellami also flagged the thin options on his bench. The shortage of players he could turn to left him struggling to influence the flow of the game, at a time when Al-Fateh must take a hard look at their performance and fix their flaws fast.