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Al-Ahli's 3-2 defeat to Al-Shamal, after they had led 2-0, has reopened the door to criticism in the Saudi media. Questions are being asked about the future of coach Marino Pusic and about the club management's ability to take decisive action, following a loss made all the more painful by the way the team surrendered their lead.

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Broadcaster Walid Al-Farraj picked over the fallout from the defeat with his guest Faisal Zaid on "Rotana Sport with Walid". Zaid took aim at the way the Al-Ahli management have handled the coaching situation, arguing that their hesitancy over a decision has become part of the problem the club are facing.

He then mocked a scene that could easily play out again between coach and board, saying: "If we gave this match a headline, it would be: Pusic tells the Al-Ahli management, sack me."

Al-Farraj hit back sarcastically. There is no decision-making at Al-Ahli, he insisted. Results and performances have declined, yet nobody acts, and that leaves serious questions hanging over the future of the coaching staff.

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Al-Farraj continued: "They won't sack him unless he loses 5-0 to Al-Ittihad." Some managements, he said, won't take the decisions the fans are waiting for "until the roof falls in on them", as he put it. Others don't act even when the situation reaches a point that's hard to ignore, and that weakens their standing with supporters. Al-Ahli face Al-Ittihad on 11 December in round 15 of the Roshn League.

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For Zaid, the management principle is clear: "When there is no decision, the management becomes weak... Today you are sitting there burning yourself." By sticking with this approach, he argued, the Al-Ahli board are only harming themselves. They look unable to settle important matters at the right time, rather than tackling crises head-on and owning the choices they make.

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Al-Farraj also took aim at the way clubs are run today. In his view, they've drifted from the traditional image of sporting institutions and become "more like cement factories", in his words. He meant the many layers of decision-making and the tangled procedures that leave club officials unable to move quickly enough when a crisis hits.

The club's management, he pointed out, don't necessarily have the freedom to act alone. Some decisions need approval and direction from higher administrative levels. That, as he sees it, explains why the board are stuck waiting, though it doesn't absolve them of the consequences of the current situation.

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Zaid came back to the point. Whoever holds office at Al-Ahli, whatever their name or position, ultimately ends up waiting for instructions rather than wielding clear powers to deal with problems. That, he stressed, leaves them little better than a fan waiting to see what happens, with no ability to influence the decision.

Zaid signed off by highlighting how hard it is for supporters to know which body they can contact or call on to act, with responsibilities unclear and powers overlapping.

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