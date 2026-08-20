Al-Faraj announces it: Al-Waleed bin Talal nears a historic decision at Al-Hilal

Prince Al-Waleed bin Talal, chairman of Kingdom Holding Company, which owns Al-Hilal, is close to an unprecedented, historic decision in Saudi football.

The Saudi prince acquired 70% of Al-Hilal's shares last April, under a binding contract signed between Kingdom Holding Company and the Saudi Public Investment Fund.

Saudi media figure Waleed Al-Farraj said Prince Al-Waleed bin Talal is expected to request raising his stake in Al-Hilal to 100%, making the Riyadh giants the first Saudi popular club to move entirely into private ownership.

It follows yesterday's announcement from the Saudi Ministry of Sport, on Wednesday, that it had transferred its 25% ownership stake in the four major clubs (Al-Hilal, Al-Nassr, Al-Ittihad and Al-Ahli) to the Saudi Public Investment Fund.

Al-Farraj's words carry real weight, not least because he delivered them on his programme "Rotana Sport with Waleed", which he presents on the "Rotana Khalijia" channel, originally owned by Prince Al-Waleed bin Talal.

Al-Hilal are the only one of the four major clubs to leave the umbrella of the Saudi Public Investment Fund. The other three are expected to follow in the coming period.

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