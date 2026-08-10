How to get Al-Dhafra vs Sharjah Cultural Club tickets: ADNOC prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Al Dhafra FC host Sharjah FC in an opening-weekend UAE Pro League fixture at Hamdan Bin Zayed Stadium in Zayed City. Al Dhafra endured a tough 2025/26 campaign and will be desperate for a strong start, while a well-drilled Sharjah side arrive looking to build early momentum on the road.

GOAL has all the information you need to secure Al Dhafra vs Sharjah tickets right now, including kickoff time, ticket prices, and the best way to buy online.

When is Al-Dhafra vs Sharjah Cultural Club Arabian Gulf League kick-off?

Arabian Gulf League - Game Week 1 15 Aug 2026 - 10:10

How to buy Al-Dhafra vs Sharjah Cultural Club Arabian Gulf League tickets?

Securing your admission to watch Al Dhafra FC face Sharjah FC is straightforward when using official digital ticketing portals. The primary online platform for purchasing matchday passes is Platinumlist, which offers a smooth, reliable checkout process for all domestic football fans.

Official Digital Partner: Platinumlist serves as the primary platform for purchasing general admission and category-specific seats. On site Ticket Booths: While limited physical ticket booths exist at the venue on matchdays, purchasing online prior to the event is strongly recommended to avoid long queues or sudden sell outs. Primary Purchase Link: You can secure your entry directly by visiting the official Platinumlist Al Dhafra FC vs Sharjah FC ticket page.

Booking online guarantees immediate mobile ticket delivery, allowing for seamless digital entry via smartphone scanning at the stadium turnstiles.

How much do Al-Dhafra vs Sharjah Cultural Club Arabian Gulf League tickets cost?

Attending a UAE Pro League match is one of the most accessible and budget-friendly live sports experiences in the region. For this fixture, general admission pricing remains flat and highly affordable across both home and away stands:

Home Supporters (Category 2, Section 18): 20 AED

Away Supporters (Category 2, Section 15): 20 AED

VIP and VVIP hospitality packages are also available for fans wanting catering and premium seating, though VVIP allocation for this fixture is not currently on sale.

With general admission tickets set at 20 AED for both sets of fans, this fixture offers incredible value regardless of where you choose to sit. Sections do sell out quickly, so securing your seats early on Platinumlist is recommended to guarantee your spot in the stands.

Al-Dhafra vs Sharjah Cultural Club Arabian Gulf League: Everything you need to know

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