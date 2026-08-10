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Arabian Gulf League
team-logoAl-Dhafra
team-logoSharjah Cultural Club
Book Al-Dhafra vs Sharjah Cultural Club Tickets
Nihal Abo Zaid

How to get Al-Dhafra vs Sharjah Cultural Club tickets: ADNOC prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

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Tickets
Arabian Gulf League
Al-Dhafra
Sharjah Cultural Club

Al-Dhafra take on Sharjah Cultural Club in the Arabian Gulf League. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

Al Dhafra FC host Sharjah FC in an opening-weekend UAE Pro League fixture at Hamdan Bin Zayed Stadium in Zayed City. Al Dhafra endured a tough 2025/26 campaign and will be desperate for a strong start, while a well-drilled Sharjah side arrive looking to build early momentum on the road.

GOAL has all the information you need to secure Al Dhafra vs Sharjah tickets right now, including kickoff time, ticket prices, and the best way to buy online.

When is Al-Dhafra vs Sharjah Cultural Club Arabian Gulf League kick-off?

How to buy Al-Dhafra vs Sharjah Cultural Club Arabian Gulf League tickets?

Securing your admission to watch Al Dhafra FC face Sharjah FC is straightforward when using official digital ticketing portals. The primary online platform for purchasing matchday passes is Platinumlist, which offers a smooth, reliable checkout process for all domestic football fans.

Official Digital Partner: Platinumlist serves as the primary platform for purchasing general admission and category-specific seats. On site Ticket Booths: While limited physical ticket booths exist at the venue on matchdays, purchasing online prior to the event is strongly recommended to avoid long queues or sudden sell outs. Primary Purchase Link: You can secure your entry directly by visiting the official Platinumlist Al Dhafra FC vs Sharjah FC ticket page.

Booking online guarantees immediate mobile ticket delivery, allowing for seamless digital entry via smartphone scanning at the stadium turnstiles.

Book Al-Dhafra vs Sharjah TicketsBuy now

How much do Al-Dhafra vs Sharjah Cultural Club Arabian Gulf League tickets cost?

Attending a UAE Pro League match is one of the most accessible and budget-friendly live sports experiences in the region. For this fixture, general admission pricing remains flat and highly affordable across both home and away stands:

Home Supporters (Category 2, Section 18): 20 AED

Away Supporters (Category 2, Section 15): 20 AED

VIP and VVIP hospitality packages are also available for fans wanting catering and premium seating, though VVIP allocation for this fixture is not currently on sale.

With general admission tickets set at 20 AED for both sets of fans, this fixture offers incredible value regardless of where you choose to sit. Sections do sell out quickly, so securing your seats early on Platinumlist is recommended to guarantee your spot in the stands.

Al-Dhafra vs Sharjah Cultural Club Arabian Gulf League: Everything you need to know

Al-Dhafra vs Sharjah Cultural Club Form

ALD

ALD - Form

AJM
L0-1
BAY
D2-2
ALA
L5-0
ALW
W1-0
GOZ
L2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/10
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5
ALS

ALS - Form

BAY
D1-1
ALW
L0-2
ALA
L0-5
ABA
D0-0
ALK
W3-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/9
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Al-Dhafra vs Sharjah Cultural Club: Recent Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Al-DhafraDrawSharjah Cultural Club
0
0
5
Arabian Gulf League
Al-Dhafra badge
Al-Dhafra
ALD
0
Sharjah Cultural Club badge
Sharjah Cultural Club
ALS
2
FT
Arabian Gulf League
Sharjah Cultural Club badge
Sharjah Cultural Club
ALS
2
Al-Dhafra badge
Al-Dhafra
ALD
0
FT
Arabian Gulf League
Sharjah Cultural Club badge
Sharjah Cultural Club
ALS
1
Al-Dhafra badge
Al-Dhafra
ALD
0
FT
Arabian Gulf League
Al-Dhafra badge
Al-Dhafra
ALD
0
Sharjah Cultural Club badge
Sharjah Cultural Club
ALS
1
FT
Arabian Gulf League
Sharjah Cultural Club badge
Sharjah Cultural Club
ALS
1
Al-Dhafra badge
Al-Dhafra
ALD
0
FT
0Goals Scored7
Games over 2.5 goals0/5
Both teams scored0/5

Al-Dhafra vs Sharjah Cultural Club Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
AjmanAjmanAJM
00000000
2
Al Ittihad KalbaAl Ittihad KalbaALI
00000000
3
Al-AinAl-AinALA
00000000
4
Al-DhafraAl-DhafraALD
00000000
5
Al-JaziraAl-JaziraALJ
00000000
6
Al-Nasr SCAl-Nasr SCALN
00000000
7
Al-WahdaAl-WahdaALW
00000000
8
Al-WaslAl-WaslALW
00000000
9
BaniyasBaniyasBAY
00000000
10
HattaHattaHAT
00000000
11
KhorfakkanKhorfakkanALK
00000000
12
Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai FCShabab Al-Ahli Dubai FCALA
00000000
13
Sharjah Cultural ClubSharjah Cultural ClubALS
00000000
14
United FCUnited FCUFC
00000000
AFC Champions League
AFC Cup
Relegation


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