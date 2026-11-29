Share Follow GOAL on Google

Al Ahly began their CAF Confederation Cup group-stage campaign with an emphatic victory, putting four past Angola's Primeiro de Agosto without reply at Cairo International Stadium on Sunday evening. The night marked Sami Komsan's first match in charge after the sacking of Moroccan coach Hussein Ammouta.

Advertisement

Three points weren't enough for Al Ahly. They put on a powerful attacking display, sending an early message to their Group A rivals and underlining their intent to mount a serious challenge for the continental title.

The win sends Al Ahly top of Group A on 3 points. Morocco's Raja picked up one point and sit third, level with ASKO Kara, while Primeiro de Agosto prop up the table without a point.

Al Ahly pressed high from the start, trying to impose their rhythm on the Angolan side. Omar El Saey almost opened the scoring from outside the box, but the Primeiro de Agosto goalkeeper saved and turned it behind for a corner.

Mohamed Hany then tried his luck with a powerful effort from inside the area, but it flew over the bar. The two sides traded a few attempts after that, none of which seriously troubled Mostafa Shobeir in the Al Ahly goal.

Advertisement Advertisement

Achraf Dari and the Angolan goalkeeper collided heavily inside the box in the opening minutes. The medical staff had to come on to treat the Moroccan defender before play resumed.

Related Topics

Al Ahly finally unlocked the Angolan defence in the 15th minute. Mohamed Hany sent in a precise cross from the right and Mahmoud Salah rose superbly to power a header into the net, to the goalkeeper's right. The hosts were ahead.

VAR checked the goal and confirmed it, and Al Ahly kept up the pressure in search of a second. Then Primeiro de Agosto took another blow. Their goalkeeper picked up an injury and couldn't continue, forcing an early change in goal.

Advertisement

Al Ahly made their superiority count in the 32nd minute. Ali Mahmoud delivered a cross into the box and Achraf Bencharki rose to head it firmly home, giving the Red Giants a comfortable cushion before the break.

The Angolans tried to pull one back with a shot from outside the area, but it went wide of the post. Al Ahly couldn't add to their tally either, and the hosts went in 2-0 up at half-time.

Advertisement

Taher comes on and scores as Zizo misses a penalty

Sami Komsan made a change at the start of the second half, sending on Taher Mohamed Taher for first-goal scorer Mahmoud Salah to keep the pressure on the opposition defence.

Taher needed just one minute to make his mark. He pressed a Primeiro de Agosto player, won the ball and unleashed a powerful shot from the edge of the area. It found the net in the 46th minute for Al Ahly's third.

Advertisement

Al Ahly kept dominating, and Taher Mohamed Taher won a penalty when the Angolan goalkeeper brought him down.

The referee checked the incident on VAR and stood by his decision. Ahmed Sayed Zizo stepped up in the 58th minute but struck it poorly wide, passing up the chance to add a fourth.

Advertisement

The miss didn't dent Al Ahly's dominance, and they kept threatening. Achraf Bencharki almost scored again after Zizo found him on the counter-attack, but he fired over the bar.

Dari sets it up and Taher completes the goal fest

Komsan rang the changes as the match neared its end. Aqtay Abdullah and Akram Tawfik replaced Achraf Bencharki and Ali Mahmoud in the 73rd minute, and Karim Fouad came on for Tawfik Mohamed two minutes later.

Advertisement

Mostafa Shobeir then produced a brilliant save, keeping out a powerful header from inside the box after an Angolan cross to preserve his clean sheet.

Al Ahly responded through Karim Fouad, who fired a powerful shot from inside the area, but the goalkeeper pushed it behind for a corner.

Advertisement

The fourth goal arrived in the 84th minute. Zizo whipped in a powerful corner, the goalkeeper saved Achraf Dari's header, and the rebound fell to Taher Mohamed Taher, who tucked it away with his left foot.

Ahmed Sayed Zizo made way for Hussein El Shahat in the 85th minute. Aqtay Abdullah then missed the chance to add a fifth, meeting a cross from the left but blazing it over the bar.

Advertisement

The referee's final whistle confirmed a 4-0 win for Al Ahly. A perfect start for Sami Komsan.

Ali Maaloul leads Sfaxien to a precious win

Elsewhere in the opening round of the group stage, Tunisia's CS Sfaxien began their campaign with a 1-0 win over Mozambique's Black Bulls on Tunisian soil.

Advertisement

Sfaxien owe the win to their international star Ali Maaloul. The referee awarded the hosts a penalty in the 33rd minute, and the captain stepped up and converted it for the only goal of the game.

That early lead held until the final whistle. Sfaxien, coached by Mohamed Kouki, made the most of home advantage and the backing of their fans to collect their first three points of the continental campaign and get off to a positive start in the group stage.