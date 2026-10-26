Al-Ahli striker Moussa Adam has announced himself as one of the brightest young talents in the Joy Elite Under-21 League. A string of striking attacking displays through October turned him into a name that nobody could ignore, built on decisive goals and the knack of making the difference in the matches that matter.

The numbers back up the brilliance. Adam has now reached 8 goals this season after a fresh brace against Damac in Al-Ahli's 3-1 win in the eighth round, a return that pushes him up the tournament's scoring charts and cements his value at the sharp end of the side.

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That brace against Damac wasn't his first mark of the month. Adam had already scored twice in Al-Ahli's 2-1 win over Al-Wehda in the sixth round, striking in the sixth and 44th minutes to hand his team three precious points and prove he can turn up when it counts.

Four goals in two matches against Al-Wehda and Damac across the sixth and eighth rounds tell the story. That's two a game, a ruthless strike rate that lands exactly when Al-Ahli need someone to settle a result.

His form arrives with Al-Ahli still chasing Al-Ittihad at the top of the Joy Elite League. The win over Damac lifted them to 18 points and kept them in second, and every Adam goal gives them a crucial lift in the title race over the coming rounds.

Those numbers also make him a frontrunner for the October player of the month award. Eight goals and a direct hand in Al-Ahli's victories confirm his talent runs deeper than finishing, stretching to the attacking solutions that decide the biggest games in the team's campaign.