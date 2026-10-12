Al Ahly lose their star against Al Nassr

Al-Ahli will be without one of their key men for Thursday night's eagerly awaited clash with Al-Nassr at the "Alinma" Stadium in King Abdullah Sports City, Jeddah, in the ninth round of the Saudi Roshn Pro League.

Confirmation of Zakaria Hosawi's absence arrived after Al-Ahli's 3-1 win over UAE side Al-Wasl on Monday evening, in the second round of the league phase of the AFC Champions League Elite.

"Al-Riyadiah" journalist Abdullah Ahmed wrote on his account on the X platform: "Zakaria Hosawi has been confirmed as absent for Al-Ahli's clash against Al-Nassr."

No timeframe came with it. Ahmed added only: "The player will remain absent during the coming period until the end of his treatment programme."





Next matches AHL Saudi Pro League 14:00 ALN

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Hosawi picked up the injury on international duty, playing for Saudi Arabia against Iraq at the end of the first round of the Gulf Cup, "Gulf 27", held recently in the Kingdom and won by the hosts.

Tests later revealed a slight tear in the posterior cruciate ligament of the knee, with roughly two weeks of treatment and rehabilitation required.

There are doubts over another Al-Ahli star, too. Saleh Abu Al-Shamat went off in the 69th minute against Al-Wasl with a shoulder injury, leaving him a question mark for the Al-Nassr game.

Sixth in the Saudi Roshn Pro League on 15 points, Al-Ahli trail Thursday's visitors by four. Al-Nassr sit third on 19.

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