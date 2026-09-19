Marino Pusic cut a frustrated figure after the final whistle. The Dutch coach of Saudi Arabia's Al-Ahli lamented the chances his side spurned, insisting "Al-Raqi" had created more than enough to change the complexion of the game. Waste them, and you hand Sundowns the chance to fight back and win.

Read also.. Video: Sundowns stun Al-Ahli of Saudi Arabia and are crowned champions of half the world



Al-Ahli fell to a 1-2 defeat against Sundowns on Saturday evening in the Intercontinental Cup for clubs.

Speaking in televised remarks after the match, the Al-Ahli coach said: "I am sad about the result. We wasted many chances in the first and second halves, and that is football. If you do not make the most of your chances, you give your opponent the opportunity to score, and that is what happened."

You can discuss the topics and news in greater depth on the "Kooora" forums

"Everyone who watched the match can see that we did not deserve to lose, but I am very proud of the great work the team put in," he added.

The pressure on Pusic is now mounting. Al-Ahli came away beaten despite the openings that fell their way, and several former stars of Saudi football reckon the real problem ran deeper than missed chances. For them, the coach's handling of the second half and his tactical tweaks were the issue.