Speculation is swirling over a possible move for Al-Hilal defender Ali Al-Bulaihi to Al-Ahli or Al-Diriyah, sparked by the surprise appearance of his brother at tonight's match.

Al-Ahli edged Al-Diriyah 1-0 on Thursday evening in the opening round of the Roshn League.

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Sitting in the Al-Ahli stands was Ali Al-Bulaihi's brother, and his presence fuelled fresh talk that the Al-Hilal star could be on his way to one of the two clubs.

Al-Bulaihi's brother went on television to set the record straight. Speaking on the programme "Dorina Ghair", he said: "I have been an Al-Ahli supporter for a long time and I attend the matches."

He added: "I have always made a habit of attending Al-Ahli's first matches of the season, and I was present at the recent match against Al-Nassr and Al-Raqi."

"This is the nature of football, everyone supports what they want, and I love Al-Ahli very much," he concluded.

This is nothing new. His brother had also turned heads at Al-Ahli matches before, most notably during the Al-Hilal clash with Al-Raqi two seasons ago.