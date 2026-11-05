Ajax will be without several players for Thursday's Conference League trip to FC Midtjylland, leaving coach Míchel Sánchez to piece together a strong line-up. The match in Denmark kicks off at 18:45 and will be shown live on Ziggo Sport Select.

On Wednesday, it emerged that Sofyan Amrabat, Julian Brandt, Viktor Tsygankov and Anton Gaaei will miss the match. Simon Adingra, Kasper Dolberg and Yves Bissouma are also unavailable. Steven Berghuis and Daley Blind are fit again, but a starting place comes too soon for Berghuis.

Marc ter Stegen will start in goal at the MCH Arena. Lucas Rosa will play at right-back and Owen Wijndal at left-back, with Aaron Bouwman and Youri Baas at the heart of the Amsterdam side's defence against Midtjylland.

With so many players out, Míchel faces a midfield puzzle. The Spanish coach has already indicated that he is seriously considering Blind as a No 6. Captain Davy Klaassen and Jorthy Mokio appear certain to start.

Oscar Gloukh, whom Míchel often uses on the left wing, will cover the shortage of options on the right. Berghuis is not yet fit enough to start, though he will be on the bench. Tolu Arokodare will lead the line for the visitors from Amsterdam, with Abdellah Ouazane on the left.

Next matches MID Conference League 12:45 AJX

Having beaten AZ 1-0, Ajax head into Thursday's match on the back of a win. Midtjylland beat FC Nordsjælland 2-3 in a spectacular encounter and, as Superligaen leaders, sit two points above their nearest challengers, FC Copenhagen.

Predicted Ajax line-up: Ter Stegen; Rosa, Bouwman, Baas, Wijndal; Blind, Mokio, Klaassen; Gloukh, Tolu, Ouazane.