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Coach Míchel Sanchez has included Julian Brandt in Ajax's matchday squad. He is available to face ADO Den Haag and to play in De Klassieker next week.

Ajax's injury list is shrinking just after the international break, Míchel tells the club's own channels.

"Several players who were injured until recently are returning," he says. "Julian Brandt, Steven Berghuis, Thilo Kehrer and Anton Gaaei have recovered and are available for the next match."

The quartet can face ADO Den Haag, where former Ajax coach Maurice Steijn returns as head coach.

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"We have studied the football philosophy Steijn employed at his previous clubs, but also the way ADO have played in their recent matches," Míchel says of the preparations.

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Simon Adingra, Kasper Dolberg, Viktor Tsygankov and Caio Henrique remain injured and will not play for the time being.

"The players who were away with their national teams have also returned to the club in good condition," Míchel adds in his upbeat injury update.

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The timing suits Míchel and Ajax: De Klassieker falls next weekend, not this one. Ajax travel to De Kuip on the afternoon of Sunday 29 November.

Ajax also face FC Thun in a European match at the Johan Cruijff ArenA on Thursday evening.