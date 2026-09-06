Ajax provide worrying update on Aaron Bouwman after rock-hard foul by Van Bommel

Ajax have issued an update on Aaron Bouwman. The defender was clattered by Ruben van Bommel against PSV, in a 1-3 defeat, and suffered an injury as a result.

With 80 minutes gone and Ajax trailing 1-2, Van Bommel arrived late and flew into the challenge with Bouwman, who was attacking the ball with his head. The heavy collision left the Ajax player on the ground and clearly struggling with head complaints.

On Sunday afternoon, the Amsterdam club updated supporters on the young defender through their official website. Bouwman went straight to hospital after the match.

Tests showed Bouwman suffered bruising to, among other things, his sternum and lung. The 19-year-old remained in hospital for observation on Sunday and is expected to be discharged on Sunday evening.

Ajax expect to be without the defender for a longer spell. The Amsterdam club say he will miss the matches against Fortuna Sittard, Willem II and Excelsior. Bouwman himself hopes to be available again for the record champions after the international break.

Speaking on Goedemorgen Eredivisie, PSV director of football Earnest Stewart confirmed Van Bommel felt very guilty and looked quite shaken after the final whistle.

"After the match, he went into Ajax's dressing room to apologise. Emotions came into it as well," the PSV director of football concluded in his look back at the eventful top-flight clash in Amsterdam.