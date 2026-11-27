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Ajax are likely to field a much-changed side against Feyenoord on Sunday afternoon. Coach Míchel Sánchez looks set to make seven changes from the Conference League match against FC Thun (4-0), with the defence and attack facing the biggest shake-up.

Míchel rested several key players on Thursday evening with De Klassieker in mind. The Spanish coach made nine changes from the Eredivisie match against ADO Den Haag, yet his side still beat the Swiss team comfortably.

At De Kuip, Míchel is expected to turn back to his regulars. Marc ter Stegen will start in goal, while three of the four defenders who started against FC Thun look set to lose their places.

Thilo Kehrer, Dies Janse and Daley Blind are expected to make way for Lucas Rosa, Aaron Bouwman and Youri Baas. Owen Wijndal is the only defender set to keep his place and faces an intriguing battle with Anis Hadj Moussa on the left flank.

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In midfield, Míchel appears likely to make just one change. Sofyan Amrabat and Julian Brandt are set to retain their places, while Yves Bissouma returns to the side at Rayane Bounida's expense.

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Next matches FEY Eredivisie 08:30 AJX

Bissouma was ineligible on Thursday evening, so he will be fresh for the start in Rotterdam. The Malian and Amrabat are expected to bring balance and experience to Ajax's midfield, freeing Brandt to focus on attacking play.

Ajax's attack could look completely different. Oliver Edvardsen, Marcos Leonardo and Abdellah Ouazane all face losing their starting places, with Tolu Arokodare and Oscar Gloukh expected to return to the side.

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The biggest question concerns the right flank. Bounida impressed against FC Thun on Thursday evening, but Míchel appears to favour the safer option of Davy Klaassen.

Ajax head into the meeting with Feyenoord second in the Eredivisie, while their opponents currently sit fifth. Allard Lindhout will get De Klassieker under way at De Kuip at 2.30pm on Sunday.

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Ajax predicted line-up: Ter Stegen; Rosa, Bouwman, Baas, Wijndal; Amrabat, Bissouma, Brandt; Klaassen, Tolu, Gloukh.