Ajax loanee makes horrific challenge and is sent off immediately in title clash

Rosario Central defender Gaston Ávila saw red in the Argentine Primera División on Saturday evening. The Ajax loanee made a horrific challenge on the Estudiantes de Río Cuarto goalkeeper.

After Rosario's 2-0 win over Estudiantes, they were virtually champions. Their players and supporters celebrated wildly in the stadium as fans streamed onto the pitch.

Meanwhile, others watched the final few minutes of Boca Juniors' match nervously. In the 96th minute, with virtually the last kick of the game, Boca scored through Enner Valencia to make it 0-1.

That goal made Boca, not Rosario, champions. Some of the crowd on the pitch received the news while others were still celebrating loudly.

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In the 72nd minute, with the score at 1-0, Ávila saw red for a tackle that the bizarre conclusion has somewhat overshadowed.

As a cross came in from the flank, the Ajax loanee, who has made a strong impression so far in his homeland, leapt towards the opposition goalkeeper with both legs outstretched, striking him in the chest.