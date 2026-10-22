Ajax host Atalanta in the Conference League on Thursday. Míchel Sánchez has named the home side's line-up for the European match, which kicks off at 21:00.

In goal, Marc ter Stegen starts, with Lucas Rosa at right-back. Owen Wijndal is again at left-back, while Youri Baas and Aaron Bouwman form the heart of Ajax's defence.

Sofyan Amrabat, Jorthy Mokio and Davy Klaassen make up Ajax's midfield, as they did against FC Groningen. Klaassen, though, played as a withdrawn right winger in that match.

Up front, Julian Brandt, Marcos Leonardo and Oscar Gloukh start. Viktor Tsygankov, Abdellah Ouazane and Tolu Arokodare, among others, must settle for places on the bench.

Míchel makes just one change from the starting XI that beat Groningen 5-2 in the league: Baas replaces Dies Janse.

Last week, Ajax lost their first Conference League match 2-1 away to Hajduk Split. Atalanta won theirs, beating Pafos FC 3-1.

Ajax line-up: Ter Stegen; Rosa, Bouwman, Baas, Wijndal; Amrabat, Klaassen, Mokio; Brandt, Leonardo, Gloukh.

Atalanta line-up: Carnesecchi; Bellanova, Kristensen, Obric, Zappacosta; Gaetano, Éderson; Elmas, De Ketelaere, Zalewski; Scamacca.