Ajax forward Abdellah Ouazane receives wonderful news from Morocco

Abdellah Ouazane has earned his first call-up for Morocco. The 17-year-old Ajax winger could make his senior debut later this month against Gabon in Africa Cup qualifying.

Previously, Ouazane featured for several Netherlands youth sides. Last month, though, the Ajax wide man announced he had chosen to pursue his international career with Morocco, having already represented their youth teams several times.

Despite his age, Ouazane impressed in pre-season and coach Míchel has used him regularly on the left wing. He has one goal and three assists so far.

Still, Míchel is introducing Ouazane gradually. The winger came off the bench in Ajax's most recent matches and is now preparing for Saturday's home game against Excelsior.

Meanwhile, head coach Mohamed Ouahbi has also called up Oussama Targhalline (Feyenoord), Ismael Saibari (Bayern Munich) and Anass Salah-Eddine (Panathinaikos) in Morocco's final squad.

By contrast, Sofyan Amrabat is absent from the Morocco squad. The Ajax midfielder recently announced that he no longer wants to play under Ouahbi.

Morocco will play three times during the upcoming international break. They face Gabon and Lesotho in Africa Cup qualifying, and Ghana in a friendly.