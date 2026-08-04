Ajax firmly reject PSG bid for Godts and refuse to negotiate

Ajax have firmly rejected Paris Saint-Germain's opening bid for Mika Godts, De Telegraaf reports. The French champions offered €40 million plus €5 million in bonuses, but Ajax consider that far too little.

PSG emailed the bid to Jordi Cruijff on Monday, and he was not impressed. De Telegraaf had previously reported that Ajax are demanding at least €60 million for the forward.

According to the Amsterdam club, the gap is still far too big at this stage. Cruijff did not even make a counter-offer and instead rejected the bid outright. For now, Ajax are refusing to negotiate over Godts.

Now PSG must weigh up a new offer this week. In France, they believe Godts is worth no more than Agnes Akliouche, for whom €50 million was paid last week.

Meanwhile, Godts himself has already reached a personal agreement with PSG. A contract until mid-2031 is ready for the Belgian forward.