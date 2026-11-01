Ajax fans give one man a 4 after match against AZ: ‘Completely fed up with him!’

Ajax fans criticised Oscar Gloukh after the match against AZ. The Israeli replaced the injured Julian Brandt after 40 minutes but failed to impress.

In 11 VriendenLoterij Eredivisie matches this season, Gloukh has scored one goal and provided four assists. Against AZ, his aim was off.

As Ajax found a little more space towards the end of the match, the midfielder had a chance to settle it. His blocked shot in the 85th minute frustrated team-mate Steven Berghuis, who wanted the ball.

The moment annoyed Ajax fans too. "Gloukh, honestly, has a bigger egotist ever worn an Ajax shirt? This is impossible to watch, isn't it? Give the ball to Berghuis and it's 2-0," Ajax supporter Larry wrote on X.

Adding to the criticism, Indocied wrote: "That Gloukh, he really isn't going to make it… what a selfish liquorice stick with blinkers on…" Rob is also "completely fed up" with Gloukh.

On Ajax Showtime, users can rate Ajax players. After the match against AZ, they gave Marc ter Stegen the highest rating, a 7.5, ahead of Sofyan Amrabat (7.3) and Lucas Rosa (7.2).

Gloukh received the lowest rating. AS users gave him a 4 for his performance against AZ.