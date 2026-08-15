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Rian Rosendaal

Translated by

Ajax confirm Godts' departure to PSG and reveal the exact transfer fee

Transfers
Ajax
Paris Saint Germain
M. Godts

Mika Godts has definitively swapped Ajax for Paris Saint-Germain, both clubs have announced. The French giants are paying a transfer fee for the 21-year-old forward that, according to Ajax, could rise to a maximum of €55 million.

Godts was still under contract in Amsterdam until 30 June 2029. Ajax were keen to keep the Belgian, but have agreed to his move to the international top club from Paris.

After joining from KRC Genk in January 2023, Godts made his official Ajax first-team debut a few months later. In April 2023, he appeared for the senior side for the first time during the league match against Fortuna Sittard, then grew into a regular in the first-team squad over the following seasons.

He went on to make 115 official appearances for Ajax and scored 26 goals. In the 2025/26 season, Godts was also named the Eredivisie’s Johan Cruyff Talent of the Year.

Jordi Cruyff is disappointed to see Ajax lose the Belgian. “Mika is a very good player with very specific qualities, so we are going to miss him enormously,” said the technical director. “We did not want to lose him and would naturally have preferred to keep him here for another season.”

Eredivisie
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Ajax
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Cruyff said PSG’s interest was a logical consequence of Godts’ development. “If you perform this well at Ajax, clubs of this calibre come along. PSG won the Champions League in each of the past two years and are the reigning champions of France. Mika is therefore getting the chance at an absolute international top club.”

While in Amsterdam, Godts also developed into a Belgium international and made his debut on 28 March 2026 in the away match against the United States. Cruyff wished him well with his transfer: “He has earned this transfer, because he has helped Ajax enormously with his play, his goals and his assists. We thanked him warmly and wished him every success.”

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