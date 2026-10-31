Míchel Sánchez addressed Julian Brandt's withdrawal after Ajax's hard-fought 1-0 win over AZ. The Spanish coach discussed the German's injury with ESPN after the match.

Ajax claimed their first victory over AZ in 12 meetings on Saturday evening thanks to an early header from Tolu Arokodare. "AZ are an excellent team," Míchel began his analysis on ESPN. "We hadn't beaten them for more than five years, and they are a very well-drilled side who have played the same way for years."

According to Míchel, Ajax are still at a stage where the players need to understand exactly what is required of them. "We're trying, and the players are at a very high level mentally and in terms of effort," said the Spaniard. "For the first 15 to 20 minutes, we did several things very well and, as well as the goal, created several dangerous situations."

After that opening spell, Míchel saw his side pushed further and further back. "From that point on, AZ dominated," he admitted. "If you can't attack well, you have to defend well," he said of his side's performance, adding that they defended particularly well in the first hour.

"The last half-hour felt very long for us," Míchel admitted. "We had to bring on experienced players, such as Steven Berghuis and Daley Blind, even though they are not yet match-fit." The three points still pleased Míchel and leave Ajax within one point of leaders Feyenoord.

Asked by ESPN why Ajax couldn't press AZ with sufficient intensity throughout, Míchel explained: "Once they were able to pass the ball two, three or four times, it became very difficult to keep pressing with intensity." He added: "We should have had more control of the ball, because when you attack well, you defend better too."

Brandt went off injured in the 35th minute, with Oscar Gloukh replacing him. "Brandt didn't feel right and eventually asked to be substituted himself," said Míchel. "We'll assess how serious the injury is. Hopefully it's not too bad, but he didn't feel right."

At the subsequent press conference, Míchel clarified what he meant: "I don't think it's serious. He felt it early on and couldn't really accelerate," Míchel said. "He knows his body well and wanted to prevent it from getting worse."