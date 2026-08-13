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Bart DHanis

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Ajax are considering Steven Bergwijn as the successor to Mika Godts

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Ajax have made an enquiry to Al-Ittihad about Steven Bergwijn. The Amsterdam club looked into the possibility of bringing him back to the Johan Cruyff ArenA, Mounir Boualin knows.

Voetbal International reported on Tuesday that Bergwijn could leave Al-Ittihad for a fraction of his purchase price (€21 million).

Ajax were interested in the left winger, who could replace Mika Godts if he is sold.

Even so, Bergwijn is unlikely to return to Amsterdam. According to Boualin, Al-Ittihad have changed their stance and the attacker could still extend his expiring contract in Saudi Arabia.

They are currently in talks with him over a new deal until mid-2028 or even 2029. That leaves Bergwijn's future looking set to stay in Saudi Arabia, although he still has to agree to the proposal.

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Boualin adds that several clubs from Europe were interested in the former PSV, Tottenham Hotspur and Ajax player, but all of them have been left empty-handed over the Amsterdam club's record signing (€32 million).

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