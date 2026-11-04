Aït Nouri's agents move him closer to an English giant

Manchester United have been handed a boost in their bid to sign Rayan Aït-Nouri, the Manchester City full-back struggling for minutes this season under Italian coach Enzo Maresca.

Aït-Nouri, 25, emerged as a candidate to join Manchester United during the last summer window, with the club keen to strengthen at left-back.

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United were also linked with Newcastle's Lewis Hall and Barcelona's Alejandro Balde. But coach Michael Carrick landed no new deal in the position and had to lean on Luke Shaw as his only senior option.

Interest in the Algerian was real, yet Manchester City turned down a loan offer on deadline day. The club may well revive their pursuit next January, especially as the odds on his exit lengthen, according to the British newspaper "The Sun".

A desire to play

Aït-Nouri has featured just four times this season and has yet to play a minute in the Premier League, despite his hunger for game time. He managed only 17 league appearances under Pep Guardiola last term.

City had no appetite for selling the defender to their rivals, with Italian giants Juventus also circling.

The report suggests Aït-Nouri could leave Manchester City during the winter window, after his agents demanded a "solution" to his current plight.

His agents said: "We have to find the best solution with Manchester City. He cannot remain in a situation where his talent is being wasted."

Two outings, one in the League Cup and one in the Champions League, have been enough for Aït-Nouri to rack up three assists in just 168 minutes.