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In a serious and surprising development, just hours before the final ruling, the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final case has blown up once again. The Royal Moroccan Football Federation has not stood idly by. It has sent an urgent official letter to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to report what it described as a suspected "incident" that threatens the integrity of the entire case.

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According to sources at Radio Mars, Morocco have no intention of turning a blind eye to what they describe as an "extremely worrying situation" in the case. They're determined to stand by all their legal rights until the very last moment, with the final ruling due today, Tuesday, at around 2pm.

At the heart of it is a phone call believed to have taken place last Sunday between the German legal expert, one of the three arbitrators the Court of Arbitration for Sport appointed to rule on the case, and Senegalese Football Federation president Abdoulaye Fall.

If confirmed, the call raises big, troubling questions about the impartiality and independence expected of any arbitrator in a case of this magnitude. The timing could hardly be more sensitive. It came just a few hours before the ruling is due.

In its official statement, the Moroccan side voiced its questions and deep astonishment at the contact. It fully reserves the right to pursue the available legal avenues of appeal, and it won't accept any measure that could undermine the integrity of the proceedings or cast doubt on the fairness of the awaited decision.

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The development piles further tension on a case already described as "explosive". It began with the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final, which Senegal won after a controversial showpiece, then turned into a long legal battle in the corridors of the Confederation of African Football before reaching the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Lausanne.

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Morocco had challenged the result of the final, calling for a review of certain decisions and circumstances surrounding the match. Senegal insisted their triumph was legitimate. The title was decided on the pitch, they argued, and can't be changed off it.

Tension between the two sides escalated as the ruling drew closer. Leaks and fake documents began circulating on social media, heightening an already strained atmosphere and leaving everyone waiting impatiently for the CAS decision.

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But the Royal Moroccan Football Federation's latest letter could change the course of events completely. It shifts attention from the verdict to the integrity of the process itself. Could this call affect the credibility of the ruling? Will the court be forced to postpone its decision or reconsider the make-up of the arbitration panel?

Many questions remain unanswered. What is certain is that Morocco have sent a clear message: they won't accept any ruling delivered under a cloud of suspicion, and they'll keep defending their rights by every legal means.

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All eyes now turn to Lausanne, where the Court of Arbitration for Sport will announce its final decision at 2pm. Will the ruling go Morocco's way? Will Senegal's title be upheld? Or will the suspicious phone call turn all expectations on their head and open a new chapter in one of the most dramatic cases in the history of African football?