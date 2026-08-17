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FC Basel v FC Barcelona - Pre-Season FriendlyGetty Images Sport
Ahmed Abdelhamid

Translated by

Ahead of the Al-Ahly match: a message from Barcelona regarding Hamza Abdelkarim

Barcelona vs Al Ahly SC
Barcelona
Al Ahly SC
Club Friendlies
Elche vs Barcelona
Elche
LaLiga
H. Abdelkarim
Spain
Egypt

What is the Catalan club's comment?

Barcelona have continued their praise of the young Egyptian forward Hamza Abdelkarim, after he stole the spotlight during the emphatic 5-2 win over Basel, in the friendly that brought the two sides together as part of the Catalan club's preparations for the new season.

The 18-year-old came on at the start of the second half in place of Anthony Gordon. He needed only three minutes to leave his mark, scoring Barcelona's second goal and underlining once more the goalscoring instinct that caught the eye across pre-season.

Barcelona celebrated the Egyptian's performance on their official "X" account, posting a picture of Hamza after his goal alongside the words: "Hamza has a natural goalscoring instinct. Plenty of goals in his locker."


That message speaks to the club's confidence in the player's potential. He became one of the biggest surprises of pre-season with the levels he produced in the friendlies.

Hamza Abdelkarim featured in every one of Barcelona's warm-up fixtures before the campaign, boosting his chances of breaking into the first team. Ferran Torres has left for Paris Saint-Germain, and coach Hansi Flick's squad has lacked an out-and-out striker so far.

A new challenge now awaits the Egyptian, with Barcelona set to face his former club Al Ahly next Wednesday at the Camp Nou in the Joan Gamper Trophy.

Read also:
Transfer market musical chairs: are Real Madrid and Barcelona sitting in the wrong seats?

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