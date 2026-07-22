After winning the World Cup.. A new decision from the Spanish Federation regarding De la Fuente's future

The Spanish Football Federation has taken a new decision on the future of senior national team coach Luis de la Fuente, days after winning the 2026 World Cup.

Spain were crowned 2026 World Cup champions after beating Argentina 1-0 in the final.

A few hours after clinching the World Cup for the second time, Spain celebrated a victory that will stay engraved in the collective memory. Thousands of fans packed the streets of Madrid to welcome the heroes of Luis de la Fuente, who delivered the trophy at the end of a journey that changed this generation's view of football.

On the stage set up in the Spanish capital, the players shared a historic moment with their supporters. De la Fuente stood out as one of the leading architects of the achievement.

Coming after Euro 2024, this global triumph confirms Spain are back as a benchmark in world football. Behind the celebrations and the smiles, though, the federation is already thinking about the future, working to secure the team that took "La Roja" back to the summit.

According to the newspaper "AS", the Spanish federation have decided to extend De la Fuente's contract until the 2030 World Cup, with his current deal set to expire after Euro 2028.

Promoted from the Under-21 side, De la Fuente initially signed a contract far below the standards of the world's best national team coaches.

Victory in the UEFA Nations League and then triumph at the European Championship gradually changed his standing. But nailing down a final agreement on the expected pay rise was not easy.

With the salaries of national team coaches rising, the federation also had to recognise the new status their coach had reached.

Rafael Louzán, president of the Spanish federation, believes the current national team coach is the ideal man to lead Spain's sporting project up to the 2030 World Cup, a tournament of particular symbolic weight given Spain will be one of the host nations.

It makes sense, the Spanish official argues, for the reigning world champion to be the one preparing for the next great event in Spanish football, keeping "La Roja" at the forefront for years to come.

The internal aim is to strike a deal that extends De la Fuente's contract by two more years, tying him down until the 2030 World Cup.

Speaking to "AS" before the World Cup final, Rafael Louzán said he wanted to meet the coach and his representatives soon to push the matter forward.