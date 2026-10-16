The ninth round of the Spanish league is no longer just a passing stage in the title race. It has turned into a genuine trap that could upset the balance of the eagerly awaited Clasico.

Real Madrid meet Barcelona on 25 October in the tenth round, and the spectre of suspension now hangs over a number of stars. That leaves the coaches juggling complicated sums: win now, or risk losing players for the biggest match of the season.

Confirmed absences hit the ninth round

Five players already know they are sitting out the ninth round through disciplinary decisions, and the heaviest blow lands on Real Madrid, according to Spanish radio station "Cadena SER".

Vinicius Junior faces weeks on the sidelines after picking up a four-match ban for the controversial incident with Villarreal's Nathan Salibah, when he pulled the defender's hair. The authorities bumped up the punishment because of his furious protests at the referee's decision following a VAR review. Real Madrid's attacking plans take a serious hit.

Next matches BAR LaLiga 16:00 RMA

Joining Vinicius on the list of ninth-round absentees:

Angel Perez (Alaves): direct red card

Lorenzo Amatucci (Deportivo): direct red card

Pablo Marin (Real Sociedad): direct red card

Isaac Romero (Sevilla): two yellow cards

The most dangerous list: who will miss the Clasico?

Forget who misses this week. The real danger is who misses next week. La Liga rules are clear: five yellow cards bring an automatic one-match ban.

Seven players go into the ninth round sitting on four bookings. One more yellow and they are officially out of the tenth round, which means out of the Clasico between Real Madrid and Barcelona.

One name on that list is causing concern inside the Bernabeu:

Joel Lago (Celta Vigo)

Clemens Riedel (Espanyol)

Johan Mojica (Getafe)

Yasser Zabiri (Racing Club)

Pathe Ciss (Rayo Vallecano)

Ibrahima Konate (Real Madrid)

Yangel Herrera (Real Sociedad)

Ibrahima Konate's presence among those seven hands Real Madrid's coaching staff a genuine tactical headache. One rash tackle in the ninth round and the defender misses the toughest defensive examination of the season against the attack of league leaders Barcelona, with the side already heading into the Clasico without the suspended Vinicius Junior.

Real Betis host Barcelona at La Cartuja in the ninth round with every star available and not a single disciplinary absence between them. Elsewhere, the picture could hardly be more different.



