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Following Felix Nmecha's controversial celebration gesture, the DFB now also want to speak to the Borussia Dortmund star.

Sporting director Rudi Völler said on the Kerners 11 podcast that the DFB were well aware of the public criticism of the Dortmund midfielder and planned to meet him soon to clear up any misunderstandings.

"Of course there is freedom of religion and belief (…). Of course we will talk to him about it, because it has now become a public issue. First, we need to understand the issue properly; that is important," said the 66-year-old. He added that they must "not make too much of it. We will certainly talk to him about it."

According to Bild, Germany coach Jürgen Klopp will speak to Nmecha "soon".

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After scoring twice on Saturday in Borussia Dortmund's 2-1 win over SV Elversberg, Nmecha again attracted attention with a celebration gesture expressing his support for "The King's Return", a campaign belonging to the "Ballers in God" network. He mimed taking a crown from his head and placing it on the grass in front of him while kneeling.

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The evangelical "Ballers in God" network is accused of espousing Christian-conservative views and, among other things, condemning homosexuality as a sin and abortion as "Satan's plan". Nmecha had shown the celebration gesture several times before, including at Germany's World Cup opener against Curacao.

How did Borussia Dortmund fans react to Felix Nmecha's celebration?

Borussia Dortmund's fan and support department again criticised Nmecha's support for the network after the match in Elversberg and called for a "clear distancing from ideologies and networks whose documented statements and activities are, in our view, incompatible with the values of a cosmopolitan and diverse Borussia Dortmund".

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In an initial response, Borussia Dortmund defended their player. The club told SID that the professional always behaves respectfully. The club's management will nevertheless speak to Nmecha.

Völler also backed Nmecha. He said he could personally report "only positive things" about the 26-year-old. "He did exceptionally well at the World Cup. Not just as a footballer, but in the way he was between matches, too. He is very popular and decent." Nevertheless, the DFB sporting director said he could "understand the discussion, because not everyone likes it."

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On the pitch, Nmecha is hugely valuable to Borussia Dortmund. He had also recently held down a regular starting place in central midfield for the national team. Germany coach Jürgen Klopp therefore named him in the squad for the matches against Serbia and the Netherlands.