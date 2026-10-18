After Toney: a fresh shock rocks Al Ahli as Mendy heals the wounds

Al Ahli of Saudi Arabia have been dealt a blow ahead of their eagerly awaited meeting with Al Fayha. Saleh Abu Al Shamat will miss Monday's tenth-round Roshn League clash with the injury he picked up against Al Wasl of the UAE in the AFC Champions League Elite, just as the side prepare to welcome back one of their most prominent defenders.

England's Ivan Toney had already been ruled out of the match with a pelvic injury, leaving the coaching staff facing a major crisis.

According to Saudi newspaper "Arriyadiyah", Abu Al Shamat has started a treatment and rehabilitation programme at the club's clinic to recover from the shoulder joint injury he suffered against Al Wasl in Dubai, in the second round of the continental tournament.

Nobody has put a date on his return to training. The next step hinges on how he responds to treatment and how his condition develops through rehab.

Next matches ALF Saudi Pro League 11:05 AHL

That injury hands the coaching staff another headache as they try to keep bodies available for a congested fixture list across multiple competitions.

Al Ahli will track the player's progress closely, hoping to have him back quickly once he completes each stage of his recovery, but they won't rush him before his physical readiness is confirmed.

There is better news on Senegal's Edouard Mendy. The goalkeeper is ready to return between the posts after taking part in the last two training sessions and getting the green light from the medical staff, according to the same source.

Read also.. Conceicao: I went to Saudi Arabia for the money and the Saudi player's mentality is bad!

His return is a significant boost given his experience and his role in shoring up defensive stability.

Al Ahli face Al Fayha at Al Majma'ah Sports City Stadium, their ninth-round meeting with Al Nassr having been pushed back to 6 March 2027. Mendy's comeback gives them hope of a positive result, even without Abu Al Shamat.

Sixth in the Roshn League on 15 points, Al Ahli trail leaders Al Qadsiah by seven with a game in hand.

Points need to keep coming if they are to close that gap. The coaching staff will bank on Mendy to restore some balance until Abu Al Shamat regains his fitness and returns to competition.



