Marc-André ter Stegen was one of the standout stars as Germany drew 1-1 with the Netherlands in the UEFA Nations League.

The German goalkeeper put in a hugely positive performance, but he could do nothing to stop Cody Gakpo from equalising in stoppage time.

Sport newspaper ran Ter Stegen's comments to the Teledeporte channel after the match.

On loan at Ajax this season, the Barcelona goalkeeper began: "I am proud of the path I have taken and of what I have suffered over the past years. I am very happy now to be here and to work daily with the rest of the players."

Ter Stegen was keen to praise the work of his teammates, despite the short time they had spent under Jürgen Klopp. "We only had three days to work. There are still many things that need correcting. We now have a foundation we can work on," he said.

"We gave everything we had, and we were only just short of achieving victory. It is a shame, but we can build on it. It is a very good base," he stressed.

He also made clear he wants to be Germany's first-choice goalkeeper. "My goal is always to be the number one goalkeeper. I always want to be in the best possible form and to be up to the responsibility," he said.

Ter Stegen closed by turning to Barcelona and their strong start to the season. "They cannot be stopped at the moment. And that is what I wish for them. They are working hard under the leadership of Flick. I always wish them all the best from afar, but I am now at another club and focused on my own affairs, while always following what they do," he said.