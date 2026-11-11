After the shock of injury: will Manuel Neuer retire early?

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A press report revealed on Wednesday the truth about veteran German goalkeeper Manuel Neuer heading towards an early retirement following his recent injury.

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The Bayern Munich goalkeeper suffered a partial tear in the tendon of his right foot during his side's match against Mainz in the German league, coming right after his return from injury.

Neuer couldn't complete the first half, and Jonas Urbig came on in his place. Bayern later confirmed the goalkeeper would miss roughly two months of action.

Concern over his physical condition ran deep. The German media even floated the possibility of early retirement, months before his contract expires in June 2027.

According to "Sky Sport", though, Neuer is unlikely to take that option.

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The network says the Bayern Munich goalkeeper intends to finish the season and his football career as planned.

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His club have already begun hunting for a first-choice goalkeeper, or a second depending on the order required. They've considered Oliver Baumann, Bernd Leno and Loris Karius, among other candidates.

Neuer affirms his determination to overcome the ordeal

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Manuel Neuer, the Bayern Munich goalkeeper and captain, sent an inspiring message to the club's fans after the injury he suffered against Mainz, vowing to overcome the ordeal and return once more. He said nothing about his future or the speculation over his retirement at the end of the current season.

Posting on his personal "Instagram" account, Neuer wrote: "An injury never comes at a good time, but it is part of the game. I have been through this situation before, and I will overcome it this time too. From now on, my full focus will be on recovery. And until then, I will support my teammates on the pitch with everything I have. I truly appreciate all your encouraging words."

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History had already followed him against Mainz. Neuer became the oldest player to feature in a German league match in a Bayern Munich shirt, at the age of 40 years and 225 days.

The veteran German goalkeeper makes history

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Manuel Neuer wrote a new chapter in his European career with a record set during the clash with Atletico Madrid in the fourth round of the league phase of the Champions League.

His place in the starting line-up marked his 164th match in Champions League history. That made him the outright leader among German players for appearances in the tournament, surpassing his former teammate Thomas Müller, whose tally stopped at 163 matches.

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The German record wasn't the end of it. Neuer rose to third on the all-time list of players with the most appearances in the competition, overtaking Lionel Messi and Thomas Müller, each on 163 matches.

Only two men now sit ahead of him. Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo leads the way with 183 matches, while Spain's Iker Casillas holds second place on 177.