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England v Spain - UEFA Nations League 2026/27 Group A3 MD1Getty Images Sport
Loai Mohamed
Translated by

After the Egypt match sanction: Spain receive a new fine

England vs Spain
England
Spain
UEFA Nations League A
England
Spain

The punishments keep coming for the Matador

UEFA have slapped a fresh fine on Spain after a delay to the start of their UEFA Nations League clash against England. The punishment lands just weeks after FIFA sanctioned the same side over the events of the friendly against Egypt.

Football's world governing body had already moved to punish Spain for the incident against the Pharaohs, ordering them to play their next international friendly in a partially closed stadium and hitting them with a 20,000-dollar fine.

That match ended in a goalless draw last March. During it, a group of Spanish fans chanted anti-Muslim slogans, among them "whoever does not jump is a Muslim".

Spain's latest offence came during their meeting with England at Wembley last September, in the first round of the UEFA Nations League qualifying stage.

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UEFA Nations League A

12 Nov 2026

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CZE

UEFA Nations League A

12 Nov 2026

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ESP

UEFA's disciplinary body punished Spain for "the delay in the start of the match", citing Article 11, paragraph two, point "y", of the governing body's disciplinary regulations, and issued a 10,000-euro fine, according to the newspaper "Mundo Deportivo".

All this arrives as the Spanish federation weighs up an appeal against the earlier FIFA fine over the Egypt friendly.

France, Zidane and Portugal in the sanctions circle

Spain were not alone in the firing line. UEFA's decisions also caught France and Portugal, with fines handed out and measures taken against their coaches.

France copped a 10,000-euro fine for the delay to the start of their match against Turkey on 25 September, a game they won 1-0 through a Kylian Mbappé goal.

Zinedine Zidane, the France head coach, picked up a warning from the European governing body over the incident.

Portugal, meanwhile, were fined 20,000 euros for misconduct during their match against Norway on 27 September, which ended 2-1 in their favour.

Jorge Jesus got a warning too, the Portugal coach cited for the delay to the start of the match as part of UEFA's disciplinary measures against the three national teams.

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