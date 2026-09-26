Refereeing controversy still hangs over the Madrid derby. For several days now, talk has persisted about the performances of on-field referee Ortiz Arias and VAR official Trobo Suarez in the match Atletico settled 2-1 last Sunday.

Jose Mourinho dominated the scene. Real Madrid's manager launched a fierce protest after the final whistle, brandishing printed images of two incidents and demanding red cards for Cuti Romero and Kang-in Lee over their violent challenges on Jude Bellingham and Fede Valverde respectively.

Diego Simeone got in first. Atletico Madrid's head coach criticised the act in his post-match press conference, saying: "We are in a privileged position and enjoy wide media exposure as coaches, and we must be careful about what we say. We must know how to respect the referee and our colleagues, and when anyone crosses the line of respect, whether his name is Mourinho, Simeone, Flick or Pellegrini, this is unacceptable and that limit should not be crossed."

Alex Baena took his turn next. Speaking from the Spain camp, the Atletico Madrid player was crystal clear with the "Telemadrid" network, insisting the fuss was designed to distract from the result. The Rojiblancos number 10 said, according to Spanish newspaper "AS": "He is complaining because he lost. Had the roles been reversed, there would not have been all this talk about refereeing controversy, and this is what usually happens: when Real Madrid lose to Atletico, they try to look for other things to focus on instead of their defeat."

On the Portuguese coach's antics, Baena did not hold back: "Is it a tantrum? Yes, it looks like one to me. All this show and spectacle seems like a tantrum and a sign of not knowing how to lose and accept defeat."