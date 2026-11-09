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LiveTickets
FBL-AFR-2025-MATCH 33-CEQ-ALGAFP
Abdelmawgood Samir
Translated by

After the De Miguel tragedy: Andorra's goalkeeper considers a shocking decision

Tenerife vs FC Andorra
Tenerife
FC Andorra
Segunda Division
J. Owono
Spain
Andorra
Equatorial Guinea

What will happen?

Sorrow descended on Spanish football over the weekend after the death of striker Jesus de Miguel at the age of 30. The tragedy sent ripples from La Liga down to the amateur game, prompting a wide wave of condolences and tributes. A minute's silence preceded matches across the country. For Andorra goalkeeper Jesus Owono, the fallout runs deeper, with a punishment hanging over him.

The website "Foot Mercato" revealed that Owono, 25, has been battling a severe psychological crisis since the incident. He is now weighing up whether to end his career, unable to picture a return to football given everything he is going through.

According to the website, the Andorra goalkeeper spends most of his time at home with his family. Psychological specialists monitor and support him, alongside members of his club's technical and administrative staff, all trying to help him through this difficult period.

The newspaper reported that the incident left a profound mark on the player, who remains hesitant about returning to action. He knows all too well the hostile reactions and the reception that could await him from supporters once he plays again.

Next matches
BAD

BAD

Copa del Rey

10 Nov 2026

TEN

TEN

ALM

ALM

Segunda Division

14 Nov 2026

AND

AND

All of this unfolds while Spanish football still grieves for Jesus de Miguel. Matches across every division and competition became occasions to honour his memory, a scene that laid bare the scale of his loss.

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