Michael Carrick looks to be on the brink after Manchester United's 3-0 defeat to Bournemouth in the Premier League on Sunday. Yet the fans weren't quite ready to turn on him.

Those who sat through the painful ninety minutes, stewing in a bitter home defeat, still chanted their manager's name.

Ryan opened the scoring in the 38th minute and Marcus Tavernier doubled Bournemouth's lead before the break. Evanilson's second-half goal sent the visitors into raptures and left United sixteenth.

The trio of Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez and Senne Lammens became the crowd's number one enemy for many supporters, according to "The Sun".

United fans flooded the internet with their verdicts. One X user wrote: "My God, Lammens, you are a complete fool. This goes beyond Carrick."

Another said: "Lammens, Maguire and Martinez were truly shocking there."

Someone else added: "There is no way Maguire can escape criticism for the third goal."

He continued: "Evanilson literally dribbled past Lammens, yet he did not even rush back to defend the goal. A catastrophic defensive display in every sense of the word."