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Al Hilal v Al Ahli - Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport

Translated by

After the Clasico treble: did the Al-Ahli manager deliberately downplay Al-Hilal's win?

Al Ahli vs Al Riyadh
Al Ahli
Al Riyadh
Saudi Pro League
Al Shabab vs Al Hilal
Al Shabab
Al Hilal
M. Pusic
Saudi Arabia
Netherlands

"The upmarket one" suffers from a difficult period

Dutchman Marino Pusic, the manager of Saudi side Al-Ahli, has stirred controversy once again after resurfacing in the wake of the recent Clasico against traditional rivals Al-Hilal.

Al-Hilal thrashed Al-Ahli 3-0 in the postponed third-round fixture of the Roshn League, played the day before yesterday, Tuesday, at the Kingdom Arena in the Saudi capital Riyadh.

Pusic skipped the post-match press conference. His personal interpreter had been sent off during the game, and no replacement was available.

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The Dutch manager finally addressed the heavy defeat today, Thursday, at the press conference ahead of tomorrow's clash with Al-Riyadh. That fifth-round Roshn League tie takes place on Friday at the Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Sports City Stadium in Jeddah.

Saudi Pro League
Al Ahli crest
Al Ahli
AHL
Al Riyadh crest
Al Riyadh
ALR
Saudi Pro League
Al Shabab crest
Al Shabab
ALS
Al Hilal crest
Al Hilal
HIL

Speaking in remarks carried by Al-Ahli's official account on X, Pusic said: "Fortune did not favour us in the last two matches, especially as they were away from home, and now we must move past that and focus on the next stage."

Turning to the Al-Riyadh game, he explained: "Tomorrow's clash is difficult, and the league demands high concentration in every match, so we must be ready and approach the match in the appropriate manner."

He added: "We are playing at home amid our fans, and this gives us an extra motivation, and we are looking to make use of this advantage to secure the win."

He continued: "We work daily on developing the team in various aspects, and we focus on the details that help us deliver a better level."

Pusic went on: "The succession of matches makes the schedule congested, so it is important to handle it well."

He concluded: "The new players need some time to adapt, and at the same time we are keen on everyone's readiness and safety, taking into account that the permitted number for participation in the league is 8 foreign players."

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