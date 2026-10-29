Press reports have revealed when Gabriel Martinelli will return to action for Al-Hilal, after the Brazilian winger limped out of the Saudi Roshn League clash with Al-Qadsiah.

Martinelli picked up the injury during Al-Hilal's 3-2 win over Al-Qadsiah last Friday at the Prince Mohammed bin Fahd Stadium in Dammam, in the eleventh round of the Saudi Roshn League.

The knock ruled the Brazilian out of Al-Hilal's trip to Qatar's Al-Shamal last Tuesday in the third round of the AFC Champions League Elite league phase, a game they lost 3-1.

Saudi journalist Hamad Al-Suwailhi confirmed that the Al-Shamal game will not be the only one Martinelli misses. Medical tests showed he needs between five and seven days of rest.

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Speaking on the programme "Dawrina Ghair", Al-Suwailhi said the former Arsenal star will sit out Al-Hilal's clash with Al-Fateh, set for Saturday at the Kingdom Arena in the twelfth round of the Roshn League.

His absence will stretch into the meeting with the UAE's Shabab Al-Ahli next Tuesday, again at the Kingdom Arena, in the fourth round of the AFC Champions League Elite league phase.

The 25-year-old is set to come back for Al-Hilal against Al-Ettifaq on 7 November, in the thirteenth round of the Roshn League.

Martinelli has made eight appearances for Al-Hilal since swapping Arsenal for the Kingdom Arena last summer. He has scored six goals in that time.