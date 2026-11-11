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The Spaniard Pep Guardiola, the former Manchester City manager, has entered the circle of candidates to take charge of the United States national team, as successor to the Argentine Mauricio Pochettino, who is preparing to leave in order to lead Manchester United, according to press reports.

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Mauricio Pochettino is in line to take charge of Manchester United as Michael Carrick's successor, having reportedly struck a verbal agreement with the English club today, Wednesday. The move is expected to be finalised in the coming days, with Carrick set to be told of his sacking before the week is out.

United's hierarchy have decided to part with Carrick during the current international break. The side's results have been dire, with just two wins from their last 10 Premier League matches despite a thrilling 4-4 draw against Aston Villa.

Carrick took the role last January, succeeding Portugal's Ruben Amorim, and earned a two-year contract in May after steering the club to third place and Champions League qualification. The slump in form has thrown his future back into doubt.

He insisted he was not weighing up resignation after the Villa draw. Even so, reports suggest United's board want the new manager sorted before the trip to face Liverpool at Anfield on 22 November.

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A move to Old Trafford would leave the United States Soccer Federation hunting for a new national team coach. That search may begin once the Americans have played two eagerly awaited matches against Haiti this coming Saturday and Wednesday.

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According to "The Athletic", US national team officials have already started discussing possible replacements for Pochettino. Guardiola stands out as one of the most prominent targets, and is viewed as a prime candidate in the selection process.

The Spaniard's name has been floated internally at various levels of the search for a new technical director, driven by an American desire to land one of the biggest coaches in world football.

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Guardiola, 55, is in no rush to return to the dugout. The report noted, though, that he has long been interested in the idea of working in the United States, which may make the American offer tempting.

Last July, Guardiola turned down the chance to coach Italy after talks with the Italian Football Federation.

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Giovanni Malago, president of the Italian Federation, told "La Repubblica": "Pep was honest. He has taken a break, partly for family reasons, but if he were to take on any coaching experience, he would have done it with us".

Guardiola left Manchester City at the end of last season after a decade with the club, during which he won 20 titles. He then became global ambassador for City Football Group (CFG), and has now been away from the touchline for around six months.

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Distance from the dugout notwithstanding, a fresh challenge with the United States could appeal to the Spaniard, who has yet to set a date for his return to work.