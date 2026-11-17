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Saudi Arabia failed to maintain their unbeaten run under Greek coach Georgios Donis, suffering their third defeat with him against Uzbekistan.

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Saudi Arabia lost 2-1 to Uzbekistan on Tuesday at the Jassim bin Hamad Stadium in the Qatari capital, Doha. It was their second friendly of the current international break.

It was their first defeat since Spain beat them 4-0 in their second group game at the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Since then, Saudi Arabia had played seven matches: one at the World Cup, five at "Khaleeji 27" and a friendly. They won five and drew two before Uzbekistan ended the run.

It's the third defeat Donis has suffered since taking over as head coach last April. He had also lost a friendly to Ecuador before the 2026 World Cup.

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The result brings Saudi Arabia's camp in Doha to a close. Uzbekistan were their second opponents of the break, after a 3-2 win over South Korea last Friday.

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Saudi Arabia's line-up against Uzbekistan

Donis made five changes from the South Korea game. The most eye-catching saw young goalkeeper Hamed Al-Shanqeeti start in place of Mohammed Al-Owais, whom the Greek coach left out of the squad.

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Al-Shanqeeti wasn't the only new face from the side that beat South Korea 3-2 last Friday. Saud Abdulhamid came in at right-back for Mohammed Abu Al-Shamat.

Donis also restored Musab Al-Juwayr to the starting line-up at the expense of Mohamed Kanno. Al-Juwayr had missed Saudi Arabia's Arabian Gulf Cup campaign at "Khaleeji 27" and started on the bench against South Korea.

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Up front, the Greek coach made two changes: Ahmed Al-Ghamdi and Firas Al-Buraikan lined up alongside Marwan Al-Sahafi, replacing Mohammed Al-Qahtani and Abdullah Al-Hamdan.

Saudi Arabia's line-up was as follows:

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Goalkeeper: Hamed Al-Shanqeeti

Defence: Saud Abdulhamid, Abdulelah Al-Amri, Hassan Tambakti, Moteb Al-Harbi

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Midfield: Abdullah Al-Khaibari, Nasser Al-Dawsari, Musab Al-Juwayr

Attack: Marwan Al-Sahafi, Firas Al-Buraikan, Ahmed Al-Ghamdi

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What happened in the match between Saudi Arabia and Uzbekistan?

Shirzad Isnov put Uzbekistan ahead in the 19th minute, punishing a costly error from Saudi goalkeeper Hamed Yousef Al-Shanqeeti.

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The young keeper tried to pick out a team-mate, but his pass went straight to Isnov. Clean through on goal, he slotted home with ease.

The mistake left Al-Shanqeeti in a tough spot, especially as it was his first international match for Saudi Arabia after impressive performances in the Roshn League with Al-Kholood.

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Saudi Arabia hit back quickly. In the 23rd minute, Firas Al-Buraikan met a cross from Ahmed Al-Ghamdi with a superb header to equalise.

Al-Buraikan is in excellent form for Saudi Arabia right now. That was his fourth goal for the national team across the last two international breaks.

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The Al-Ahli striker finished as top scorer at the 27th Arabian Gulf Cup, "Khaleeji 27", with three goals: one in the final against the UAE and a brace against Oman in the group stage.

Al-Buraikan and his team-mates didn't celebrate for long. Isnov struck again in the 35th minute, pouncing on a loose ball in the penalty area and turning it into the net to make it 2-1 to Uzbekistan.

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Uzbekistan thought they had a third in the 39th minute after a costly error from the Saudi defence, but the referee ruled it out for offside.

Donis made six changes at half-time. Goalkeeper Abdulquddus Atiah replaced Hamed Al-Shanqeeti, while full-backs Nawaf Boushal and Fares Abedi came on for Saud Abdulhamid and Moteb Al-Harbi.

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Ali Lajami also came on at centre-back for Abdulelah Al-Amri, Mukhtar Ali replaced Abdullah Al-Khaibari in midfield and Abdullah Al-Hamdan took Firas Al-Buraikan's place up front.

The second half then started in the worst possible way. In the 50th minute, the referee showed substitute Ali Lajami a straight red card for a violent challenge on an Uzbekistan player in midfield.

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Donis and his players tried to rescue something in the time remaining. A man down and up against a stubborn Uzbekistan defence, they couldn't find an equaliser, and the match finished in a 2-1 defeat.