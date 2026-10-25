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Athletic Club v Atletico de Madrid - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Abdelmawgood Samir
Translated by

After revealing Barcelona's negotiations! Nico Williams surprises his agent with explosive statements!

Athletic Bilbao vs Getafe
Athletic Bilbao
Getafe
LaLiga
N. Williams
Spain

What did he say?

Nico Williams has drawn a line under the saga over his future. The Athletic Bilbao winger confirmed he turned down Barcelona, Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain, insisting he stayed with the Basque club out of pure conviction after Sunday's 4-0 win over Getafe.

According to Spanish newspaper "Sport", Williams spoke out in response to his agent Felix Tainta, who had revealed talks with Barcelona during the summer of 2024. Tainta confirmed Athletic's board knew about the contacts, even as they fumed at the way the Catalan club handled the deal.

Barcelona's Financial Fair Play troubles stalled those negotiations, Tainta explained. Without guarantees over registering the player and securing his minutes, he refused to gamble with Williams' future.

Nico fired back at his agent's version of events. "Felix was wrong in his words, things are not like that," he said, insisting the final call rested with him, his brother and his family, and that only they know what happens behind closed doors.

Offers came and went, but the Spain winger says the doubt never did. "I said no to Barcelona, Arsenal, Paris Saint-Germain and many other clubs, because I am here."

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His commitment is already on paper. Williams renewed his contract with Athletic Bilbao until 30 June 2035.

Williams also hit back at the criticism aimed at him on social media. "Social media networks are not real life," he said, explaining that he focuses on the people around him and wants to be a role model for the children who look up to him.

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