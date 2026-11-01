Racing Santander could be hit with a fine of up to 602 euros after a supporter hurled a lighter from the stands during their clash with Real Madrid, a game that finished 3-0 to the visitors in La Liga.
According to referee Jose Luis Munuera Montero's report, the incident happened in the 78th minute. VAR had reviewed a possible handball on Aurelien Tchouameni inside the box before the referee waved play on.
The report confirmed that officials triggered the first phase of the object-throwing protocol. The lighter landed near the second assistant referee without striking him, and an announcement went out over the stadium's loudspeakers.
Spain's Football Federation disciplinary committee will rule on the incident on Wednesday. The official report points to Article 117 of the regulations, which covers a minor disruption to the course of a match and carries a fine of up to 602 euros for the club held responsible.