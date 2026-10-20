After PEC Zwolle, another Eredivisie club sack their manager with immediate effect

Jeroen Kapteijns of De Telegraaf reports that Willem II have sacked John Stegeman after disappointing results in recent weeks.

After nine rounds of the VriendenLoterij Eredivisie, Willem II are still winless. The Tilburg side sit bottom with just two points.

Seventeenth-placed ADO Den Haag's surprise 2-1 win over PSV last weekend left Willem II four points behind them.

Faced with that gap, the club hierarchy decided to sack Stegeman. The club are expected to issue a statement on their website soon.

Next matches WII Eredivisie 12:45 CAM

Former Heracles Almelo and Royal Antwerp coach Stegeman had been in charge in Tilburg since the start of last season. Against expectations, he secured immediate promotion to the Eredivisie via the play-offs.

This coming weekend, Willem II host SC Cambuur in a match considered very important in the fight against relegation. Who will be in the club's dugout remains unknown.