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Barcelona's sporting management are considering the possibility of signing two defenders because of the physical problems affecting key players, which are limiting the options available to coach Hansi Flick.

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According to Sport, Flick has told Barca's sporting management he needs two signings to strengthen his back line in the winter transfer window.

He wants a centre-back and a left-back, though the second deal hinges on Alejandro Balde eventually leaving.

The Catalan side top LaLiga on 33 points, having won 11 of their 12 matches. They sit three points clear of Real Madrid and five ahead of Atlético Madrid.

But the season has brought some painful blows too. Barcelona lost 2-4 to Paris Saint-Germain in France in the Champions League, then lost the Clásico 1-2 at the Camp Nou.

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Flick's side bounced back, sweeping aside Deportivo Alavés and Aston Villa before winning 2-1 against Atlético Madrid at the Metropolitano.

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Injuries are the problem. Andreas Christensen has been out for weeks with a muscle injury, and his constant run of setbacks has raised doubts over whether he can offer the guarantees Barca need. He's a permanent source of concern for Flick.

Eric García and Jules Koundé have also spent time in the medical department. Youngster Xavi Espart, who had won a place at full-back, injured his ankle in the Clásico and won't return before mid-December.

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That leaves Hansi Flick with very few defensive options: mainly Pau Cubarsí, Gerard Martín and João Cancelo.

So the German coach wants an experienced centre-back with a strong personality, plus a reliable left-back.

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The left-back move depends on Balde. The academy graduate has played only around 125 minutes in the first 16 official matches of the season, and his future at the club is now uncertain.

Selling him in January would free up room under the salary cap and a squad place for a replacement.

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Deco, the club's sporting director, admitted last Wednesday that Barcelona are open to signing a defender in the January window.

He conceded the injury crisis is out of the ordinary, despite having previously defended the state of the defence and insisted it was well covered.

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He also stressed the club aren't looking to sell Balde unless the player himself asks to leave.

Financial Fair Play rules remain the biggest obstacle to getting these deals done. A potential Balde sale, or Liverpool activating their option to buy Ronald Araujo, could provide the funding needed.