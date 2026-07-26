Paris Saint-Germain have pulled out of the race to sign Ivorian Yan Diomande, the Leipzig star, amid Real Madrid's growing confidence in landing the talented 19-year-old.

Diomande now stands on the verge of a move to Real Madrid after the Spanish club finalised every detail of the deal. Some reports suggest it will be officially announced tomorrow, Monday.

Only days ago, the winger had looked bound for Saint-Germain, who had placed him at the top of their list to bolster their attack for the new season. Then Real Madrid intervened and settled the deal in their favour.

PSG issued an official statement, published by the "Sky Sports" network. It read: "Paris Saint-Germain this evening officially withdrew its interest and the offers it had submitted to sign Yan Diomande."

The statement went on: "The transfer fee demanded and the wages were entirely disproportionate and distorted, and Paris Saint-Germain will not compromise its principles of sound financial management and squad balance."

According to the "Foot Mercato" network, the French club made clear they would not be dragged along by inflated prices and the manoeuvres of certain intermediaries. They stressed that they would continue their transfer market strategy calmly and with confidence.

Numerous reports over the past hours have revealed that Real Madrid have agreed personal terms with Diomande and settled the deal with Leipzig for a fee ranging between 115 and 120 million euros.