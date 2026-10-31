Fede Valverde is a doubt for Real Madrid's clash with Racing Santander on Sunday in the 11th round of La Liga.

According to AS, tests ruled out any worrying injury for the midfielder. Even so, he sat out training on the eve of the match.

Coach José Mourinho has confirmed Valverde will not start, and there is now even doubt over whether he will travel with the squad at all.

Signs point to Valverde staying behind in Madrid rather than making the trip to Santander. Expect a decision in the coming hours, with the squad list due to be announced late.

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The Uruguayan was the most notable absentee from training on Saturday morning, never once stepping onto the pitch.

Madrid have yet to speak definitively, but everything coming out of the club suggests Valverde will be rested, with one eye on the AEK Athens fixture to come.

Denzel Dumfries or Trent Alexander-Arnold will fill the right-back slot on Sunday.

Mourinho made it clear in his press conference. "Tomorrow, Valverde will not be in the starting line-up," he said.